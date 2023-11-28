Infinigate UK&I Launches Next-Gen Cyber Observability Solution

(MENAFN- Pressat) Infinigate UK&I is launching a composite, multi-vendor offering to provide reseller partners with a complete cyber-observability package to face today's escalating cyber-threat.

London, UK, 28 November 2023 – Infinigate UK&I, the value-added distributor part of the EMEA cybersecurity powerhouse specialising in cybersecurity, secure networks, and secure cloud, is launching a composite offering that will bring together some of the best tools cybersecurity vendors have to offer to protect against the escalating cyber-threat, in what is an increasingly complex cyber landscape.

Infinigate's Next-Gen Cyber Observability (NGCO) framework draws from the cybersecurity arsenal and expertise of five vendors, Anomali, Cybereason, Gigamon, LogRhythm and Vectra, for an integrated, interoperable offering enabling comprehensive risk visibility across every aspect of a customer's extended hybrid network.

The extended attack surface, generated by our increasingly distributed networks, means we are subject to an augmented risk factor that can result in crippling data and reputational losses for business. Cybersecurity has become a topic of discussion at board level and a priority for business of all sizes.

NGCO extends the traditional cybersecurity triad incorporating Security Information and Event Management (SIEM), Network Detection and Response (NDR) and Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR), adding the most advanced threat intelligence tools and data analysis for deep and rapid identification and prevention of cyber breaches.

Name, title at Infinigate UK&I comments:“NGCO is a way to rein complexity through a complete and integrated cyber solution with the best from five specialist vendors, designed to be simple to implement. Our partners' corporate and enterprise customers with a Security Operations Centre (SOC) will value a simplified approach to cyber observability through a single provider.”

NGCO starts with the Gigamon Deep Observability pipeline at its center, to help simplify the data feed into the SIEM and NDR platforms.

Vectra 's NDR platform leverages AI and deep learning to uncover cyberthreats within the network, whilst Cybereason 's NGAV and EDR will deploy its dominant MITRE ATT&CK capabilities within the endpoints.

LogRhythm's AXON SaaS SIEM platform will then aggregate the data to provide powerful analytics and Incident Response capabilities, backed up by external Threat Intelligence from Anomali 's landscape monitoring.

