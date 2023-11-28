President Ilham Aliyev Sends Congratulatory Letter To President Of Albania

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to President of Albania Bajram Begaj on the occasion of the Independence Day.

Dear Mr. President.

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I sincerely congratulate you and through you, your entire people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Albania.

Over the past 30 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Albania, the friendly ties between the two countries, which stem from the will of our friendly peoples, have strengthened, our mutually beneficial cooperation has developed dynamically.

The establishment of the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Albania last year, including our reciprocal visits, gave an impetus to raising our interstate relations to a new level, and expanding our cooperation in various areas, particularly in the energy sector.

I believe that we will successfully continue our joint efforts to strengthen our relations of friendship based on mutual trust and support, and deepen our beneficial cooperation both bilaterally and in the framework of international organizations.

On this festive day, I wish you good health, happiness, success in your endeavors, and the friendly people of Albania everlasting peace and prosperity.

Sincerely,

Bajram Begaj

President of the Republic of Albania

Baku, 25 November 2023