President Ilham Aliyev Sends Congratulatory Letter To President Of Mauritania

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a
congratulatory letter to President of the Islamic Republic of
Mauritania Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani.
Dear Mr. President,
On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I
extend my most sincere congratulations to you and all your people
on the occasion of the national holiday of the Islamic Republic of
Mauritania – Independence Day.
I believe that we will continue to make joint efforts to develop
our friendly relations and cooperation on a bilateral and
multilateral basis, taking advantage of the existing opportunities
for the welfare of our peoples.
On this remarkable day, I wish you robust health, success in
your activities, and your friendly people everlasting peace and
prosperity.
Sincerely,
Ilham Aliyev
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Baku, 25 November 2023
