President Ilham Aliyev Sends Congratulatory Letter To President Of Mauritania


11/28/2023 3:11:57 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani.

Dear Mr. President,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my most sincere congratulations to you and all your people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania – Independence Day.

I believe that we will continue to make joint efforts to develop our friendly relations and cooperation on a bilateral and multilateral basis, taking advantage of the existing opportunities for the welfare of our peoples.

On this remarkable day, I wish you robust health, success in your activities, and your friendly people everlasting peace and prosperity.

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 25 November 2023

