UN Official: 3,460 Mine Casualties Recorded Over Past 32 Years In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
"Over the past 32 years, 3,460 people have fallen victim to
mines in Azerbaijan, among them 357 children and 38 women," UN
Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan Vladanka Andreeva said in her
speech at the II International Technical Conference "Combating the
Mine Threat: Innovations and Best Practices" held in Baku, Azernews reports.
According to the coordinator, the latest UN declaration
specifies concrete steps on demining.
"Mines and other explosives pose a threat to human life in 60
countries".
The UN representative noted that mine safety is an important
condition for peace: "Azerbaijan must be cleared of mines and
explosive remnants, which is important for the realisation of the
2030 Sustainable Development Plan".
It should be noted that the II International Technical
Conference organized by Azerbaijan is attended by more than 100
representatives of international organizations, operating and
production companies engaged in mine clearance activities from 25
countries, government officials, as well as representatives of
state structures, and diplomatic corps accredited in
Azerbaijan.
MENAFN28112023000195011045ID1107495229
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.