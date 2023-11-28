Civilian Injured As Russian Army Shells Kherson Region 48 Times In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On November 27, the Russian army launched 48 shelling attacks on Kherson region, injuring one civilian.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

"Over the past day, the enemy launched 48 attacks, firing 206 shells from mortars, artillery, Grads, tanks, S-60, UAVs and aircraft. The enemy fired 15 shells at the city of Kherson," said the region's head.

According to Prokudin, the Russian military targeted region's residential neighborhoods. The territory of a plant and an educational institution in Kherson city was hit.

Russians hitRih with missile

As a result of Russian aggression, one civilian was injured, Prokudin said.

As reported by Ukrinform, 629 children and their families were taken out of 23 designated settlements in the liberated part of Kherson region in the past month. Currently, the largest number of children in the danger zone remains in Kherson district.