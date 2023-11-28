Mines Found All Across Azerbaijan's Liberated Territories - Cabinet Of Ministers

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28. Mines have been
found everywhere in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, Head
of the Office of Azerbaijan's Cabinet of Ministers Rufat Mammadov
said, Trend reports.
He spoke at the II International Workshop on "Mine Action:
Innovations and Best Practices," organized by the Azerbaijan Mine
Action Agency (ANAMA).
"We have found mines and explosive ordnance in all liberated
territories, be it former settlements or agricultural lands,
cemeteries, cultural or non-cultural monuments," he emphasized.
According to him, this is a significant impediment to former
residents' return to these places, as well as their rehabilitation
and development.
"The Azerbaijani government considers demining among its top
priorities," Mammadov said.
The II International Technical Conference organized by
Azerbaijan is attended by more than 100 representatives of
international organizations, operating and production companies
engaged in demining activities from 25 countries, government
officials, as well as representatives of state structures and
diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan.
Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN28112023000187011040ID1107495225
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.