Mines Found All Across Azerbaijan's Liberated Territories - Cabinet Of Ministers

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28. Mines have been found everywhere in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, Head of the Office of Azerbaijan's Cabinet of Ministers Rufat Mammadov said, Trend reports.

He spoke at the II International Workshop on "Mine Action: Innovations and Best Practices," organized by the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA).

"We have found mines and explosive ordnance in all liberated territories, be it former settlements or agricultural lands, cemeteries, cultural or non-cultural monuments," he emphasized.

According to him, this is a significant impediment to former residents' return to these places, as well as their rehabilitation and development.

"The Azerbaijani government considers demining among its top priorities," Mammadov said.

The II International Technical Conference organized by Azerbaijan is attended by more than 100 representatives of international organizations, operating and production companies engaged in demining activities from 25 countries, government officials, as well as representatives of state structures and diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel