UN Proud To Have Partnership With ANAMA - Resident Coordinator

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28. The United Nations (UN) Office in Azerbaijan is proud of its long-standing partnership with ANAMA, UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan Vladanka Andreeva said, Trend reports.

She addressed at the II International Workshop on "Mine Action: Innovations and Best Practices" held by the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA).

According to her, there is a need to work more to broaden the collaboration with ANAMA, and foreign stakeholders are critical to the success of demining initiatives.

"Mine action is critical to long-term development and peace in all demining countries. Mines must be removed from the path to achieving the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development," she said.

She also stressed that mines and explosives endanger people's safety, health, well-being, and lives in over 60 countries throughout the world. Women and children are the most vulnerable.

The II International Technical Conference organized by Azerbaijan is attended by more than 100 representatives of international organizations, operating and production companies engaged in demining activities from 25 countries, government officials, as well as representatives of state structures and diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan.

