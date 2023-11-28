UN Proud To Have Partnership With ANAMA - Resident Coordinator

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28. The United
Nations (UN) Office in Azerbaijan is proud of its long-standing
partnership with ANAMA, UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan
Vladanka Andreeva said, Trend reports.
She addressed at the II International Workshop on "Mine Action:
Innovations and Best Practices" held by the Azerbaijan Mine Action
Agency (ANAMA).
According to her, there is a need to work more to broaden the
collaboration with ANAMA, and foreign stakeholders are critical to
the success of demining initiatives.
"Mine action is critical to long-term development and peace in
all demining countries. Mines must be removed from the path to
achieving the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development," she
said.
She also stressed that mines and explosives endanger people's
safety, health, well-being, and lives in over 60 countries
throughout the world. Women and children are the most
vulnerable.
The II International Technical Conference organized by
Azerbaijan is attended by more than 100 representatives of
international organizations, operating and production companies
engaged in demining activities from 25 countries, government
officials, as well as representatives of state structures and
diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan.
