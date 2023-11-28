Kazakhstan Keen To Promote Comprehensive Co-Op With Togo

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 28. Kazakhstan has
expressed interest in promoting comprehensive cooperation with
Togo, Trend reports.
This was stated during a meeting between the President of
Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and the President of Togo Faure
Essozimna Gnassingbe in Astana.
"We discussed existing opportunities of mutual interest for
interaction between Kazakhstan and your country the day before,
during an informal conversation." Of course, we are on various
continents and in different regions, but at times of international
crisis, we must band together. In this sense, Kazakhstan and Togo,
like other countries, must work together to enhance international
ties, according to Tokayev.
As Kazakhstan's President remarked, countries must develop
continual conversation in order to promote the bilateral and
international agendas.
In turn, Togo's President stated that both countries have huge
prospects to revitalize relations.

