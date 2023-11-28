-->


Kazakhstan Keen To Promote Comprehensive Co-Op With Togo


11/28/2023 3:11:11 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 28. Kazakhstan has expressed interest in promoting comprehensive cooperation with Togo, Trend reports.

This was stated during a meeting between the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and the President of Togo Faure Essozimna Gnassingbe in Astana.

"We discussed existing opportunities of mutual interest for interaction between Kazakhstan and your country the day before, during an informal conversation." Of course, we are on various continents and in different regions, but at times of international crisis, we must band together. In this sense, Kazakhstan and Togo, like other countries, must work together to enhance international ties, according to Tokayev.

As Kazakhstan's President remarked, countries must develop continual conversation in order to promote the bilateral and international agendas.

In turn, Togo's President stated that both countries have huge prospects to revitalize relations.

