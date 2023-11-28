EU To Stay On Supporting Azerbaijan In Demining - Official

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28. The EU will
continue to support Azerbaijan in the field of humanitarian
demining, Head of the European Union (EU) Delegation to Azerbaijan
Peter Michalko said, Trend reports.
He spoke at the II International Workshop on "Mine Action:
Innovations and Best Practices" organized by the Azerbaijan
Republic Mine Action Agency (ANAMA).
"Demining is critical for a dignified life, security,
prosperity, and safe return." The European Union has been a trusted
partner in demining for Azerbaijan and is the major foreign donor
in this subject. Since 2020, we have successfully conducted various
initiatives with ANAMA as well as foreign partners such as UNDP,
UNICEF, and other international organizations," Michalko
emphasized.
According to him, the EU is a global leader in demining
operations.
Michalko also stated that the EU acts as a peacemaker in the
region, encouraging peace, stability, and long-term prosperity.
The II International Technical Conference organized by
Azerbaijan is attended by more than 100 representatives of
international organizations, operating and production companies
engaged in demining activities from 25 countries, government
officials, as well as representatives of state structures and
diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan.
