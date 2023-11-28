EU To Stay On Supporting Azerbaijan In Demining - Official

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28. The EU will continue to support Azerbaijan in the field of humanitarian demining, Head of the European Union (EU) Delegation to Azerbaijan Peter Michalko said, Trend reports.

He spoke at the II International Workshop on "Mine Action: Innovations and Best Practices" organized by the Azerbaijan Republic Mine Action Agency (ANAMA).

"Demining is critical for a dignified life, security, prosperity, and safe return." The European Union has been a trusted partner in demining for Azerbaijan and is the major foreign donor in this subject. Since 2020, we have successfully conducted various initiatives with ANAMA as well as foreign partners such as UNDP, UNICEF, and other international organizations," Michalko emphasized.

According to him, the EU is a global leader in demining operations.

Michalko also stated that the EU acts as a peacemaker in the region, encouraging peace, stability, and long-term prosperity.

The II International Technical Conference organized by Azerbaijan is attended by more than 100 representatives of international organizations, operating and production companies engaged in demining activities from 25 countries, government officials, as well as representatives of state structures and diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan.

