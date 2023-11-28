Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates Albania On Nat'l Day.

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 28 (KUNA) -- His highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent on Tuesday a cable to President of Albania Bajram Begaj, congratulating him on the national day of his country. His highness the Crown Prince expressed wishes of good health to the president and the people of Albania and further growth and prosperity for the country. (end) sm

