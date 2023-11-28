Kuwait Prime Minister Congratulates Albania On Nat'l Day

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 28 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah sent on Tuesday a cable of congratulations to President of Albania Bajram Begaj on occasion of the country's national day. (end) sm

