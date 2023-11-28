Kuwait Amir Congratulates Mauritania On Nat'l Day

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 28 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent on Tuesday a cable of congratulations to Mauritanian President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani on his country's national day. In the cable, His Highness the Amir wished President Ghazouani good health and wellbeing, and wished for the Islamic Republic of Mauritania and its people prosperity and progress. (end) dss

