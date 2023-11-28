Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates Mauritania On Nat'l Day

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 28 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Tuesday sent a congratulatory cable to Mauritanian President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani on his country's national day. In the cable, His Highness the Crown Prince included his sincere congratulations and wished President Ghazouani good health and wellness. (end) dss

