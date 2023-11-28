Israeli Forces Kill 2 Palestinians In Ramallah

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Ramallah, Nov. 28 (Petra) -- The Palestinian Ministry of Health released a statement on Tuesday reporting the tragic death of two Palestinians due to gunfire by Israeli occupation forces in Beitunia town and Kafr Ein village in the West Bank city of Ramallah.According to the ministry, Yassin Abdullah Al-Asmar, a 26-year-old Beitunia resident, died of a chest injury sustained by occupation bullets during clashes in the town. Additionally, a 23-year-old youth also got a foot injury from live bullets.The ministry further confirmed the death of Malik Majid Daghra, a 17-year-old boy who was shot in the shoulder, abdomen, and foot amid clashes as the occupation forces invaded the village of Kafr Ein.