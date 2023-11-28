Shura Council Emphasises Sustaining Pause For Lasting Resolution

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Shura Council held today its ordinary weekly session, under the chairmanship of Speaker of the Shura Council H E Hassan bin Abdullah Al Ghanim.

At the outset of the session, the Council commended the success of the mediation efforts led by the State of Qatar in partnership with the Arab Republic of Egypt and the United States, between Israel and the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), resulting in a humanitarian pause agreement that commenced last Friday.

The Council expressed looking forward to the continuation of this pause as a basis for a sustainable settlement, contributing to ending the Israeli aggression on Gaza since October 7 and allowing more relief convoys and humanitarian aid to enter the sector, providing essential needs for the Palestinian brothers.

In this context, Speaker of the Shura Council Hassan bin Abdullah Al Ghanim praised the noble efforts led by the country, under the leadership of Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. These efforts aim to de-escalate since the start of the brutal aggression, protect civilians, and alleviate their suffering by sending aid to the Palestinian brothers in Gaza. Despite the challenges and obstacles in the process due to the obstinacy of the occupying forces and the international community's reluctance to fulfill its role.

The Speaker of the Shura Council expressed his hope that this pause would lead to a complete cessation of hostilities, preventing the occupier entity from continuing its crimes and violations. Furthermore, he hoped for the restoration of security and peace for the Palestinian people in Gaza and across the occupied territories.

On another note, he briefed the Council members on his communication with several heads of parliaments, organizations, and parliamentary unions through official channels. The purpose was to stay informed about the latest developments regarding the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip. He noted that these communications addressed the massacres, genocide, and displacement suffered by the Palestinian brothers. He emphasized the urgent need for concrete and decisive steps to halt these atrocities and expedite the delivery of aid to the sector.

In this regard, the Speaker of the Shura Council affirmed the crucial role of parliaments in efforts to protect innocent civilians, emphasizing the need for them to shoulder their responsibilities and duties toward these civilians. He cautioned against the dangers of remaining silent in the face of the brutality of the occupying entity, highlighting the resulting insecurity and chaos. After that, Secretary-General of the Shura Council H E Dr Ahmed bin Nasser Al Fadala read out the session's agenda, and the minutes of the previous session were approved.

During the session, the Council discussed a request for general discussion submitted by several honorable members regarding 'Rainwater accumulations and the losses they cause.'

In this context, the Council President highlighted the significance of the topic due to the losses and risks it entails for the community. He pointed out the recent rainfall in the country, which has impeded traffic, blocked roads and tunnels, and affected infrastructure and buildings. This is despite the state's efforts to develop infrastructure for rainwater drainage.

On their part, the honorable members of the Council affirmed the wise leadership's keen interest in infrastructure and urban development, as reflected in the allocated budgets for this purpose. They acknowledged the state's efforts to enhance the infrastructure for rainwater drainage, addressing climate change and the increased rainfall in the region.