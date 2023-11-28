Al Khater Meets Turkiye's Deputy Ministers Of Foreign Affairs, Interior

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

El Arish: Minister of State for International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) H E Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater met yesterday with Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkiye H E Ekrem Serim and Deputy Minister of Interior of the Republic of Turkiye H E Munir Karaloglu, during their visits to El Arish in the Arab Republic of Egypt.

The meeting dealt with discussing ways to extend the humanitarian pause in the Gaza Strip, arriving to a permanent ceasefire, as well as cooperation on delivering humanitarian aid and the importance of delivering it to all of the strip's areas.