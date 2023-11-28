Qatar, Cyprus Sign Mou In Higher Education And Scientific Research

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar and the Republic of Cyprus signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in the fields of higher education and scientific research.

Minister of Education and Higher Education H E Buthaina bint Ali Al Jabr Al Nuaimi and Deputy Minister to the President of the Republic of Cyprus H E Irene Piki signed the MoU in a meeting held yesterday.

The signing of the MoU was attended by Ambassador of Qatar to Cyprus H E Ali Yousef Abdulrahman Al Mulla, Ambassador of Cyprus to Qatar H E Nicholas Manolis, and a number of senior officials from both sides.

The signing of the MoU between Qatar and Cyprus in the field of higher education and scientific research came as a result of the aspire of both parties to strengthen and expand the bonds of friendship, encourage and enhance cooperation in the educational and scientific fields between the two countries, and to achieve goals and objectives of common interest.

According to the MoU, the two parties will work to develop cooperation relations in the fields of higher education, scientific research, and technology. This includes exchanging information about academic programs, documents, culture, and history of the two countries, and developing education, academic, and applied research.

In addition, the MoU includes exchanging visits by delegations of higher education officials, postgraduate students, and faculty members; exchanging experiences and research; organizing seminars, conferences, joint lectures, and other topics of common interest.

Deputy Minister to the President of the Republic of Cyprus H E Irene Piki underscored the importance of the MoU between the Republic of Cyprus and the State of Qatar in terms of strengthening their pedagogical and educational relations, especially in the higher education sector as a priority, as well as cooperation in the field of scientific research, exchange of experiences and knowledge, visits between student delegations, and cooperation between universities in the two countries as well. In remarks to QNA, Her Excellency pointed out that the two countries aspire to strengthen this cooperation in the future through the MoU that was signed yesterday, especially since both countries have an advanced and modern educational system that enhances creativity and innovation.