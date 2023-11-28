Ooredoo, QNBN Join Forces To Develop Doha Port Project

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar is witnessing an unprecedented rise in development and growth across all sectors, particularly in telecommunications and information technology, aligning with the Qatar National Vision 2030.

To achieve the envisioned objectives, Qatar National Broadband Network (QNBN) was established to implement the highest global standards in evolving telecommunication infrastructure.

The company is dedicated to contributing to the development of various state sectors and supporting governmental and security entities in line with the steps to realise this vision.

In this context, CEO of Ooredoo Qatar H E Sheikh Ali bin Jabor Al Thani and CEO of QNBN Eng. Ahmed Mohamed Al Kuwari have signed an agreement to advance the development of the port project.

Ooredoo and Qatar National Broadband Network (QNBN) have joined forces to develop the Doha Port project, a monumental step towards realizing Qatar's National Vision 2030. "This partnership represents our dedication to driving innovation and connectivity to build a smarter, more connected Qatar," said a statement.

Sheikh Ali bin Jabor Al Thani commented,“Our partnership with QNBN in developing the Doha Port project is a testament to Ooredoo's dedication to technological excellence and innovation. This project is not just about enhancing infrastructure; it's about shaping the future of Qatar's digital landscape.”

Eng. Ahmed Mohamed Al Kuwari revealed the company's agreement with Ooredoo to develop the Doha Port project. This undertaking has garnered global acclaim due to its exceptional success, particularly in supporting projects that excel, with the telecommunications sector playing a foundational role.

This initiative reaffirms the ongoing, fruitful, and constructive collaboration between both entities aimed at benefiting and advancing Qatar. It underscores their shared commitment to drive sustainable economic development through technological advancement and knowledge transfer.