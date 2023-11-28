Transport Minister Heads Qatar Delegation To 33Rd IMO Assembly

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar participated in the opening session of the 33rd International Maritime Organization (IMO) Assembly, which began in London yesterday.

The delegation was headed by Minister of Transport H E Jassim Saif Ahmed Al Sulaiti. Ambassador of Qatar to the UK H E Fahad bin Mohammed Al Attiyah, who is also the Permanent Representative of Qatar to the IMO, also attended the session.

The 33rd Session of the IMO Assembly will discuss several topics on maritime safety and security and marine environment protection. Also, a new IMO Council will be elected.

Meanwhile, the Qatar-Greece cooperation and relations in the areas of maritime transportation, ports, maritime navigation services and ways to further develop them were discussed in a meeting by Al Sulaiti with Minister of Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy of Greece H E Christos Stylianides, on the sidelines of the IMO Assembly session.

They also discussed the latest developments relating to maritime navigation safety and security and protecting the marine environment.

Al Sulaiti also met Minister of Marine and Blue Economy of Nigeria H E Adegboyega Oyetola.

The two ministers discussed Qatari-Nigerian relations in the areas of maritime transportation and ports, and ways to further enhance and develop them.