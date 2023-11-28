Qatar, Indonesia Discuss Cooperation In Judicial Field

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: President of the Supreme Judiciary Council and President of the Court of Cassation H E Dr. Hassan bin Lahdan Al Mohannadi met here yesterday with Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Indonesia H E Muhammad Syarifuddin and the accompanying delegation, currently visiting Qatar.

The meeting reviewed opportunities for cooperation and exchanging experiences, as the two sides affirmed their keenness and common desire to strengthen judicial relations and push them towards more positive and promising cooperation.

The visit is part of the judicial cooperation between the two countries, which was launched in 2012, followed by the signing of a memorandum of understanding for judicial cooperation between the two parties. It was followed by many mutual visits between Qatari judges and their Indonesian counterparts.

The Indonesian delegation's visit features high-level meetings and presentations on the best Qatari judicial experiences, in addition to visiting a number of specialised courts, and learning about the electronic justice programme and recent legislative amendments.