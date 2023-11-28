Russia puts Meta spokesman Andy Stone to most wanted list

(MENAFN) In a further escalation of its actions against the American social media giant Meta, Russia has added Meta spokesman Andy Stone to its most wanted list. Meta, the parent company of Facebook and WhatsApp, was classified as an "extremist organization" by Russia in October 2022, granting local authorities the legal authority to take measures against users of Meta-affiliated platforms within the country.



The inclusion of Andy Stone's name on the wanted list means that he is now part of the Russian Interior Ministry's database of wanted individuals, facing charges of violating criminal law. The details of the specific charges against the Director of Communications at Meta have not been explicitly stated by Russian authorities.



The backdrop to this move is the broader context of Meta's platforms facing restrictions in Russia. Facebook and Instagram have been blocked in the country since last year, coinciding with the onset of the Russian-Ukrainian war in late February 2022. Russian users are unable to access these platforms without resorting to virtual private networks (VPNs), and a similar restriction applies to the X platform.

