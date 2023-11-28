Jordan Dispatches 45 Tons Of Aid To Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 28 (Petra) -- The Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization (JHCO) has sent a substantial 45-ton aid delivery of vital supplies to address urgent requirements in Gaza, working alongside the UK-based relief charity Human Appeal International.This joint effort involves partnerships with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Jordanian Armed Forces, and security agencies, in coordination with Egypt to ensure effective delivery.The aid airlift encompasses a diverse array of essentials, including medications, medical equipment, food provisions, and clothing. The consignment is slated for delivery to the Egyptian Red Crescent at El Arish Airport, marking a crucial step in its onward journey to Gaza through the Rafah border crossing. Once in Gaza, the distribution will be conducted in collaboration with pertinent health sector authorities and will directly benefit the residents in need.JHCO Secretary-General, Hussein Shubaili, highlighted the institution's concerted efforts in collaborating with local, regional, and international humanitarian organizations. Their collective aim is to intensify the provision of diverse medical and relief aids, ensuring comprehensive coverage of the escalating needs.Furthermore, he emphasized the organization's strategic approach in streamlining assistance for Gazan residents, fostering collaboration with official and partner entities both within and outside the region. This concerted effort aims to secure and fulfill fundamental and urgent requirements effectively.This recent shipment marks the eleventh aid flight sent to Gaza since the inception of the current war, reflecting the sustained commitment to provide crucial medical supplies, medicines, food, and other essential relief items.The JHCO continues to accept monetary contributions through its designated bank account at Union Bank - Wahdat Branch - JO32 UBSI 1030 0000 4010 1659 9151 06, alongside the CliQ platform under the alias JHCOGAZA, electronic wallets, bill payments, exchange offices, and its official website arrangements have been made in collaboration with the Ministry of Interior to facilitate the reception of in-kind donations at provincial centers, coordinated through administrative authorities.