US decline looms as bond market dynamics shift

(MENAFN) As the year draws to a close, the annual tradition of forecasting for the upcoming year has returned, accompanied by that unmistakable sense of déjà vu. Reflecting on the previous year, investors and analysts were actively disseminating their key predictions for 2023. Among the most prominent convictions was the belief that the United States was on the brink of a recession and that the historic slump in government bond prices had come to an end.



Now, in an ironic twist, the main message for 2024 echoes a strikingly similar sentiment: brace for a U.S. recession, and the historic decline in government bond prices is, once again, a thing of the past. The only nuanced adjustment to this refrain is the expectation that the elusive recession will exhibit a moderate slowdown overall, steering clear of a dreaded "hard landing"—a scenario widely anticipated at the start of the current year. The impact of elevated interest rates has become tangible, making safe assets like government debt more appealing. Analysts emphasize the seriousness of this prediction, highlighting its significance not only for the bond market but also for all other asset classes that use bond prices as a benchmark and indicator. The acknowledgment that this crucial task led them astray in the current year is swiftly recognized by analysts and investors alike.



Amidst this annual ritual of economic predictions, Europe's largest asset management company, Amundi, shared its forecasts this week. Vincent Mortier, the company's chief investment officer, noted, "Last year, we foresaw a scenario for bond returns, and it materialized a bit early." The anticipation of a decline in bond yields was met with an unexpected setback as yields on 10-year U.S. government bonds surged from their lows of about 3.3 percent in April to 5 percent in late October—reaching their highest levels since the pre-financial crisis era. While the consensus was accurate in foreseeing a decline in inflation, the pace of price increases in most major economies witnessed a sharp decrease.

