Future Food Foundation And Country Delight Organize The #8510 Health Campaign To Promote Children's Health

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Hyderabad, November 28, 2023: With an objective of improving the health of school-going children, a health rule (or 'health tenet' or 'health mantra' or 'health formula') of 8-5-1-0 has been devised, focusing on the methodology of achieving optimum wellness and fitness levels by children. The rule, involving aspects of nutrition, exercise and rest, aims to bring a paradigm shift in the well-being of children and serve as a practical tool to parents and school authorities across the country for them to guide children on health-related aspects. The innovative and holistic rule was discussed at a round table discussion and conference of over 20 school principals, organized by Food Future Foundation and Country Delight, in Hyderabad today.





The rule of '8' advises at least eight hours of sleep every day. The rule of '5' highlights the significance of eating right and lays thrusts on eating five servings of fruits and vegetables daily. The rule of '1' emphasizes the need for physical activity for at least one hour every day. The rule of '0' lays emphasis on the need to have zero unhealthy diet and zero tolerance towards food wastage, and reduced screen time.



The health rule of #8-5-1-0 will go a long way in addressing many of the concerns related to kids health. The promulgation of this practical rule is in line with the“Live Better and Choose Better' campaign and belief of Country Delight which has been at the forefront of educating and promoting healthier lifestyles among the population by making better food choices.



Pawan Agarwal, CEO of Food Future Foundation and former CEO of FSSAI, said,“As custodians of community well-being, we recognise the pivotal role that health-related aspects play in shaping our future - the children, by incorporating the all-encompassing rule of 8-5-1-0 related to health and wellness. Both Country Delight and Food Future Foundation intend to reach out to schools across the nation in a major way so as to help them understand and adopt the health formula.”



Sharing his views on the new health rule, Chakradhar Gade, Co-founder & CEO of Country Delight, said,“At Country Delight, our mission is dedicated to aiding India in living better, and we're excited to collaborate with Shri. Pawan Aggarwal to introduce and champion the 8-5-1-0 rule. We wholeheartedly embrace the 8-5-1-0 philosophy, striving for the betterment of today's children who are the future pillars of India-empowering them to live better, healthier, longer, and more fulfilling lives''



The round table conference on 8510 was organized by FFF and Country Delight on the sidelines of the International Nutri-Cereal Convention in Hyderabad. This was facilitated by Vishala Reddy, founder of Millet Bank, also known informally as the Millet Woman of India.





About Food Future Foundation



Food Future Foundation has been founded to ensure food security while simultaneously working on the twin goals of preventing environmental degradation and sustaining biodiversity. It aims to achieve this by 2030 as a part of the UN Sustainable Development Goals 2030.





About Country Delight



Country Delight is a farm fresh-to-home brand with Customer-first thinking, tech-driven problem solving and Ownership-driven team building are the key values on which Country Delight has been built. There has been stable growth and today Country Delight is 2000 employees strong and has a distribution network of about 7000+ partners. Country Delight was started in 2015, by Chakradhar Gade (CEO & Co-founder) graduated from IIM and started his career with Infosys and then worked at financial services firm Index Capital Management, and Nitin Kaushal (COO & Co-founder) also graduated from IIM. They are batchmates from IIM Indore 2005-07 and have worked in Investing & Banking respectively before bootstrapping Country Delight until 2017. Since its inception, Country Delight has embraced a customer-first approach and a tech-driven problem-solving attitude. It caters to multiple food categories such as Milk, dairy products, fruits, vegetables, pulse, and staples and wishes to expand its presence in other regional markets.

