Superb Decorative Arts Are In Nye & Company's Chic And Antique Estate Treasures Auction, Dec. 6-7

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bloomfield, NJ, USA, November 27, 2023 -- Nye & Company Auctioneers will hold a two-day, online-only Chic and Antique Estate Treasures auction on Wednesday and Thursday, December 6th and 7th, featuring modern and contemporary furnishings; early American, English and Continental Furniture; an extensive assortment of silver and estate jewelry; and a broad selection of fine art and prints.



The auction, starting both days at 10 am Eastern time, will feature items from several tri-state area collections, including property formerly in the collection of Carolina and Ian Irving of New York City and East Hampton, as well as a small selection of property from the Stanley Weiss Collection. are represented in the auction. Telephone bidding will be available on a limited basis.



The largest section of contemporary, modern and jewelry is being consigned by a private Park Avenue, New York City collector. Highlights include an 18k yellow gold Cartier“Love” bracelet. It's priced conservatively at $3,000-$5,000. There are also several fashion forward pieces of jewelry, featuring top brands such as Hermes, Chanel, YSL, Louis Vuitton and Tiffany.



The collection also includes a set of the collaboration between Supreme and Damien Hirst's 'spot' skateboard decks; several Hella Jongerius ceramic vase; a pink upholstered Fritz Hansen after Arne Jacobsen egg chair and ottoman (est. $4,000-$6,000); and accessories such as a pair of Philippe Boulet LED candelabra and an Elie Bleu humidor. These are sure to be crowd pleasers.



Property formerly in the collection of Ian Carolina Irving, the famous and well-known textile designer and taste maker, includes a 19th century French Empire marble top mahogany pier table (est. $800-$1,200); a Vanderhurd geometric cloisonné tower table lamp; and some antique Nagaland cloth textiles that certainly appeal to Carolina's impeccable sense of style and taste.



A New York City and Swiss collector are selling two Le Corbusier lithographs titled Je Revais and Femme a la Main Levee. The lithographs are estimated to sell between $500 and $2,000, and both are wonderful examples of a terrific modern aesthetic. The collection also features several works by the Swiss artist Karina Wisniewska (b. 1966), who was also a fine musician.



For those who prefer more traditional art, the collection also features a large-scale oil on canvas painting once handled by the Findlay Galleries, titled L'Entrée au Jardin by Gaston Sebire. The work is estimated to sell between $2,500 and $5,000. Constantin Kluge (French, 1912-2003) is represented with an oil on canvas titled Le Printemps, which is also estimated at $2,500-$5,000.



The sale also includes a small but choice selection of Self Taught and Urban art, including two Keith Haring subway drawings circa 1982-84. One includes a picture of it in the subway before it was taken down by the consignor. These are expected bring $10,000-$40,000. There is also a Leo Sewell pig assemblage and works by Ron English, Brian Mashburn and James de la Vega.



Antanas Adomaitis is also included in the auction, with three works from this Lithuanian-born artist whose work is in private collections around the world. Pricing for most of the Urban art ranges from a couple hundred dollars to a few thousand dollars. This is a perfect entry point for beginning collectors to start or continue to build a collection of highly visual and graphic art.



For who prefer more academic art, there are two Dylan Lewis bronze sculptures of animals. Born in South Africa in 1964, Lewis is considered to be one of the world's foremost sculptors of the animal form. Nye & Company Auctioneers is fortunate enough to be offering a sculpture of a leopard and another of a water buffalo. Both are estimated to sell for between $10,000-$20,000.



The sale also features a terrific watercolor depicting a recumbent woman on a chaise lounge signed by Egon Schiele (1890-1918). Known for his intensity and raw sexuality, Schiele's work can be found in museums across the globe. The twisted body shapes and the expressive line that characterize his paintings and drawings mark the artist as an early exponent of Expressionism.



Continuing with more traditional works of art, the sale features a small but choice selection of furniture from the highly regarded Rhode Island collector Stanley Weiss, who developed an eye for the early American aesthetic, from Queen Anne through the Neoclassical periods. Weiss's passion and enthusiasm for quality craftsmanship and wood are evident in each piece he owned.



An online preview will be held Nov. 23-December 6-7th.



For more information about Nye & Company Auctioneers and the two-day, online-only Chic and Antique Estate Treasures auction on Wednesday and Thursday, December 6th and 7th

