Chapel Ridge Introduces Luxurious Furnished Apartments In Chapel Hill, NC

Chapel Hill, North Carolina: Chapel Ridge is excited to unveil its exclusive collection of fully furnished apartments in Chapel Hill, NC, tailored specifically for University of North Carolina students at Chapel Hill. Situated mere minutes from the campus, Chapel Ridge blends luxury living with the dynamic needs of university students, providing an unmatched residential experience.

The complex offers a diverse selection of spacious floorplans that include 1, 2, 3, and 4 bedroom options. Every unit features individual bedrooms with personal bathrooms, walk-in closets, and convenient in-unit laundry. Residents can also opt for private balconies. The all-inclusive rent covers high-speed internet, water, and access to roommate-matching services, ensuring a seamless living experience.

Beyond the walls of their apartments, residents of Chapel Ridge can indulge in a suite of amenities designed to cater to their social and academic lifestyles. The property also boasts a lively swimming pool with a sun deck, multiple sports courts, and a 24-hour fitness center. The clubhouse serves as a social nexus with entertainment options, while the business center and study lounge support academic pursuits.

For more information about Chapel Ridge or to schedule a tour, interested parties are encouraged to visit their website or call (919) 296-4044.

About Chapel Ridge: Chapel Ridge is a leading student housing community in Chapel Hill, NC. With a focus on delivering a lifestyle that aligns with the academic and social demands of university life, Chapel Ridge remains committed to providing luxurious, fully furnished apartments complete with all the amenities needed for a superior living experience. Chapel Ridge offers outdoor barbecues, a fireplace, and a pet-friendly policy so students may enjoy their leisure time.

Company: Chapel Ridge

Address: 101 Legacy Terrace

City: Chapel Hill

State: North Carolina

Zip code: 27516

Telephone number: (919) 296-4044

