NOW® Launches Calm & Focus With Zembrin & GABA Dietary Supplement For Cognitive Support

Zembrin is a novel, patented, clinically studied, and commercially successful extract of the South African succulent plant Sceletium tortuosum.

Sceletium has been used as a mood enhancer and stress reliever by the Khoi-San of South Africa, referred to as the world's first people, with a culture that stretches back over 20,000 years.

Morristown – PLT Health Solutions, Inc. announced NOW®, an award-winning innovator, formulator and supplier of high-quality supplement, functional food, personal care and pet health products, has introduced a new product targeted to providing cognitive support in an increasingly stressed-out world.* Called Calm & Focus with Zembrin & GABA, the formulation features the clinically demonstrated stress reducing, mood enhancing properties of Zembrin Sceletium tortuosum to offer consumers fast, effective cognitive support.* Zembrin® is a novel, patented, clinically studied extract of the South African succulent plant Sceletium tortuosum. Zembrin can help give people power over their lives by introducing a sense of calm serenity and alert focus.* It is an experiential ingredient that has been shown to start working in as little as 2 hours and is safe enough to be used every day for months.

According to Kim Perkins, Vitamin Brand Manager for NOW, people are increasingly reaching for cognitive support to confront the rigors of the modern-day world.“The clinical science behind Zembrin shows that it can help give people power over their lives by introducing a sense of calm serenity or alert focus,” she said. * We also feel our customers will be intrigued by the fact that it is a highly sustainable and socially responsible ingredient. Calm & Focus with Zembrin & GABA features 25 mg of Zembrin and 300 mg of Gamma-Aminobutyric Acid – known as GABA – which is an amino acid that is known to reduce the stress of everyday life, relieve tension and improve sleep.*

An ancient remedy improved by modern science

Zembrin is a novel, patented, clinically studied, and commercially successful extract of the South African succulent plant Sceletium tortuosum. Sceletium has been used as a mood enhancer and stress reliever by the Khoi-San of South Africa, referred to as the world's first people, with a culture that stretches back over 20,000 years. Zembrin has an extensive and forward-thinking clinical science program and has been the subject of a broad range of pre-clinical work, a full array of safety and toxicity evaluations and five gold standard clinical trials published in peer-reviewed scientific journals. Studies have shown that a 25 mg per day dose of Zembrin can reduce anxiety-related activity within two hours of administration.*

A sustainable, socially responsible ingredient

Sceletium tortuosum is a protected species in Africa and wild harvesting is not sustainable for commercial products. Zembrin innovator, HG&H Pharmaceuticals employs a seed-to-shelf ingredient management program with its specially cultivated Sceletium tortuosum raw materials. The company is committed to using only cultivated plant material to avoid depleting threatened wild plant stocks and to ensure consistent product quality.

HG&H Pharmaceuticals is determined to formally acknowledge and reward the contribution of the Khoi-San people who had discovered and used the South African plant Sceletium for millennia. Zembrin is endorsed by the South African San Council, with the exclusive use of their trademark for a Sceletium product. The San Council shares in the proceeds from the sale of every bottle of Zembrin.

According to Steve Fink, Vice President of Marketing for PLT Health solutions, NOW's choice of Zembrin shows the company is committed to improving people's health in socially conscious way.“Zembrin sits at the nexus of traditional ethnobotany, modern science, sustainability, and social responsibility and is a model of how a traditional plant can be transformed into a modern nutraceutical ingredient to help people live happier, healthier lives,” he said.“We're excited to partner with NOW and for the help this product will bring to their customers,” he added.

About NOW®

Founded by Elwood Richard in 1968 on the belief that natural is better, NOW has grown from a small family operation into one of the most highly respected manufacturers in the natural products industry. Still a family-owned company today, NOW® provides customers with a comprehensive approach to wellness by offering more than 1,400 dietary supplements, functional foods, sports nutrition and health and beauty products. NOW is committed to offering safe, affordable products of the highest quality, and is a highly regarded advocate in the natural products industry. After 55 years in the natural products industry, NOW® remains committed to its original mission – to provide value in products and services that empower people to lead healthier lives. For more information, visit NOWFoods

About PLT Health Solutions

Headquartered in Morristown, NJ, USA, PLT Health Solutions is a trusted discoverer, developer, and marketer of high-quality, scientifically supported ingredients that enhance health and functionality. As a leading ingredients innovator, PLT's global network of strategic partnerships provides unique access to impactful solutions. PLT Health Solutions is a purpose-driven company passionate about helping people live healthier, happier lives. By delivering an unsurpassed mix of expertise, resources, and service, PLT is committed to helping both its strategic partners and valued customers grow

