Turkmenistan And Netherlands Agree On Certain Topics Of Future Co-Op

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, November 28. Turkmenistan and the Netherlands have identified specific aspects
of further cooperation, Trend reports.
These concerns were discussed by Turkmenistan's Deputy Foreign
Minister Berdyniyaz Myatiev and Nicolaas Schermers, the newly
appointed Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands (with
residence in Astana).
During the conference, Turkmen and Dutch delegates held
extensive discussions on current and important issues concerning
bilateral cooperation between the two countries in priority
areas.
Furthermore, they selected and investigated certain factors that
will serve as the cornerstone for their future collaboration,
paving the path for expanded and mutually beneficial
collaborations.
At the same time, the parties highlighted successful and
productive cooperation within the framework of international and
regional organizations, with a special focus on their interaction
in the UN and the EU.
The diplomats noted significant opportunities in expanding trade
and economic cooperation, industry, agriculture and water
management, and also discussed issues of expanding cooperation in
the field of exchange programs in the field of culture and
education.
Meanwhile, the development of cooperation between Turkmenistan
and the Netherlands is a dynamic process based on mutual respect
and common interests. Economic cooperation is becoming a key focus,
including cooperation in trade, investment and technological
exchange.
