IMF To Smarten Up Kazakhstan With Macroeconomic Forecasting Tools


11/28/2023 2:33:12 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 28. The International Monetary Fund's mission held consultations with the departments of macroeconomic analysis and forecasting, budgetary, tax and customs policy of the Ministry of National Economy of Kazakhstan, Trend reports.

The Ministry displayed the macroeconomic forecasting methodologies used throughout the meeting. The methods utilized by Kazakhstan's Ministry of National Economy were positively evaluated by IMF experts.

At the same time, the IMF delegation presented the Comprehensive Adaptive Expectations Model, which is extensively utilized as a fundamental instrument in creating economic policies and stabilization programs by international financial organizations, central banks, and governments of leading countries.

The parties highlighted further directions for increasing the Ministry's potential in the sphere of macroeconomic forecasting based on the review mission's findings.

