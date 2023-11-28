IMF To Smarten Up Kazakhstan With Macroeconomic Forecasting Tools

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 28. The
International Monetary Fund's mission held consultations with the
departments of macroeconomic analysis and forecasting, budgetary,
tax and customs policy of the Ministry of National Economy of
Kazakhstan, Trend reports.
The Ministry displayed the macroeconomic forecasting
methodologies used throughout the meeting. The methods utilized by
Kazakhstan's Ministry of National Economy were positively evaluated
by IMF experts.
At the same time, the IMF delegation presented the Comprehensive
Adaptive Expectations Model, which is extensively utilized as a
fundamental instrument in creating economic policies and
stabilization programs by international financial organizations,
central banks, and governments of leading countries.
The parties highlighted further directions for increasing the
Ministry's potential in the sphere of macroeconomic forecasting
based on the review mission's findings.
