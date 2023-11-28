Baku Network Hosts Talks On France's Role In South Caucasus (PHOTO/VIDEO)

(MENAFN
- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28.
Baku Network
platform hosted discussions on France's role in the South Caucasus,
Trend reports.
Members of the Azerbaijani Parliament Tural Ganjaliyev, Sevil
Mikayilova and Сhief editor of the French Lagazetteaz online
newspaper Jean-Michel Brun reviewed the Azerbaijani-Armenian
normalization process, focusing on the prospects of a potential
peace treaty. The talks went further to delve into France's role in
these diplomatic processes.
Brun pointed out that the Armenian diaspora in France,
consisting of 800,000 people, stands as the largest in Europe.
Highlighting France's internal challenges, he noted that when the
government is weak, it seeks domestic and foreign enemies. In this
context, he believes that the conflict between Armenia and
Azerbaijan is now framed by France as a struggle on religious
grounds.
MP Ganjaliyev noted that Armenia's territorial claims against
Azerbaijan are presented as“Muslim Azerbaijan attacking Christian
Armenia”, which is a manipulation aimed at changing the essence of
the conflict.
In this regard, MP Mikayilova highlighted the importance of
clarifying to international partners, particularly France that the
core of the problem lies in territorial claims, not religious
differences.
The speakers also said that it is crucial for Azerbaijan to
enhance its efforts in countering the information war waged against
it. They in particular emphasized the substantial disparity in the
perception of Azerbaijan and Armenia within Western countries,
underscoring the importance of addressing this biased attitude.
