President Ilham Aliyev Sends Congratulatory Letter To President Of Mauritania

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28. President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory
letter to President of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania Mohamed
Ould Cheikh Ghazouani, Trend reports.
Will be updated
MENAFN28112023000187011040ID1107495068
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.