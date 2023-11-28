Azerbaijan Establishes Karabakh University Following Presidential Decree

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28. Karabakh
University has been established in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
The corresponding decree was signed by the President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.
