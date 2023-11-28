Highway Closed In Turkey Due To Landslide

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the northeastern part of Turkey, on the Artvin-Şavşat-Ardahan highway near the village of Hamamli, a rock slide occurred on the roadway.

The highway was closed to traffic due to the landslide, Ukrinform reported, citing TRT Haber .

On the 22nd kilometer of the Artvin-Şavşat-Ardahan highway, near the village of Hamamli, rock fragments broke off the slope and fell onto the road.

The highway was closed to traffic due to the landslide.

The gendarmerie is ensuring traffic safety in the area of the landslide, while repair crews are clearing it with construction equipment.

There is no information on damage or injuries.

