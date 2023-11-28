Macron Discusses Situation At Zaporizhzhia NPP With IAEA Chief

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) French President Emmanuel Macron met with IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi at the World Nuclear Exhibition in Paris.

The French leader's press service reported this, according to Ukrinform.

"Against the backdrop of Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine, the Head of State reaffirmed his support for the IAEA's activities in Ukraine. He reaffirmed the principle of Ukrainian sovereignty over the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and emphasized the importance of the IAEA presence for nuclear safety. He also reiterated France's support for safe and unimpeded access of the Agency's experts to the plant," the communique reads.

It is also noted that France is closely monitoring the 'alarming trajectory' of Iran's nuclear program against the background of regional tensions. The interlocutors agreed on the importance of Iran's full cooperation with the IAEA and the need to verify the exclusively peaceful status of its nuclear program.

Macron congratulated Grossi on his reappointment as IAEA chairman and said that France supports the organization in its ability to address key issues, including the non-proliferation of nuclear weapons and the peaceful use of nuclear energy.

As reported, on November 26, IAEA experts present at Zaporizhzhia NPP recorded missile launches, most likely from a multiple launch rocket system, at a close distance from the plant. They also reported that the plant had lost communication with the main off-site power line, forcing it to rely on backup electricity to cool its reactor.