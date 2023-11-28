Russia's Military Death Toll In Ukraine Rises To 326,440

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated about 326,440 Russian invaders in Ukraine from February 24, 2022 to November 28, 2023, including 860 invaders in the past day alone.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a post on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

The Ukrainian defenders have also destroyed 5,523 enemy tanks (+3 in the past day), 10,285 armored combat vehicles (+3), 7,876 artillery systems (+1), 907 multiple launch rocket systems, 597 air defense systems, 323 aircraft, 324 helicopters, 5,905 unmanned aerial vehicles, 1,565 cruise missiles, 22 warships/cutters, 1 submarine, 10,302 motor vehicles (+3), and 1,113 special equipment units.

As reported by Ukrinform, Ukrainian missile forces' units struck an enemy command post and three areas where the personnel, weapons and military equipment of the Russians were concentrated.