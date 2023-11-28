President Ilham Aliyev, U.S. State Secretary Hold Phone Talk

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On 27 November, United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken
made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham
Aliyev.
During the telephone conversation, President Ilham Aliyev said
that the latest statements and actions taken by the U.S. have
seriously damaged Azerbaijan-U.S. relations.
The head of state noted that the remarks about our country, made
by the U.S. Assistant Secretary of State James O'Brien at the House
Foreign Affairs Committee, Subcommittee on Europe hearing on
November 15, 2023, were biased, failed to reflect reality and were
rejected by Azerbaijan.
It was emphasized that Azerbaijani side took note of the
statement about canceling the senior-level engagements with
Azerbaijan and“no chance of business as usual”, and responded
adequately.
President Ilham Aliyev reminded that Azerbaijan's Ministry of
Foreign Affairs issued a statement on this matter on 16 November,
and that Azerbaijan had in its turn canceled all senior-level
visits from the U.S.
With the aim of normalization of relationship, Secretary Blinken
has asked to allow the visit of the U.S. Assistant Secretary of
State James O'Brien in December to Azerbaijan. President Ilham
Aliyev has agreed to this proposal on the condition that after this
visit the unfounded ban on the visits of Azerbaijani high-level
officials to the United States will be lifted. Secretary Blinken
has accepted that.
Furthermore, it was stated that on 21 of November Armenia sent
its comments with regard to Azerbaijan's proposals on the text of
peace treaty, which was submitted on 11 of September 2023. Thus,
Armenia has delayed its response for 70 days. 70 day long delay
demonstrates again that Armenia misuses the text of the peace
treaty as a pretext for the prolongation negotiations process.
During the telephone conversation the sides also exchanged views
with respect to the upcoming meeting of the Commissions on the
delimitation of the state borders which will take place on 30 of
November at the Azerbaijan-Armenia conditional border.
