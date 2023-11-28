Pakistan PM Focuses On Boosting Ties During Kuwait Visit Tues.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, Nov 28 (KUNA) -- Pakistan Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar arrives to Kuwait on Tuesday for a two-day visit, after concluding his visit to the UAE.

According to Pakistan's Foreign Office, Kakar is scheduled during the visit to meet His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmed Nawaf Al-Ahmed Al-Sabah.

"The visit will include signing of various MoUs in the field of manpower, information technology, mineral exploration, food security, energy and defense," said the foreign office.

Kakar previously visited the UAE and met with the president Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, where they signed MoUs relating to investment cooperation in various sectors. (end)

