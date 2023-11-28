Israeli Occupation Forces Release 33 Palestinian Prisoners

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Nov 28 (KUNA) -- The Israeli occupation forces released on Monday's evening the fourth batch of 33 Palestinian women and children prisoners as part of the truce agreement between Hamas and the Israeli authorities

The Palestinian prisoners' club said the occupation forces released 30 children and three women prisoners, adding that the freed inmates arrived in Ramallah on a Red Crescent bus from the Ofer Prison on the western side of the city, while the prisoners from Jerusalem were released from the Al-Maskobiyya detention facility.

According to the club, four Palestinian women prisoners, who were taken from Jerusalem and the occupied areas, were detained prior to October seventh and remained in captivity during the Al-Aqsa flood operation.

The club pleaded with the mediators to step-in and secure the release of the remaining women captives, pointing out that during the four days of the truce, achieved through American, Egyptian, and Qatari mediation, 150 Palestinian detainees were released. (end)

