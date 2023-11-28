CBK: USD Down To KD 0.307 Euro Stable At KD 0.337

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 28 (KUNA) -- The US Dollar decreased on Thursday vis-a-vis the Kuwaiti Dinar to KD 0.307 and the euro stabilized at KD 0.337 compared to yesterday's exchange rates. The Central Bank of Kuwait said in its daily bulletin that the Pound Sterling stabilized at KD 0.388, the Swiss Franc remained stable at KD 0.349, and the Japanese Yen remained stable at KD 0.002. (end) ht

