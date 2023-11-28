Secretary Blinken Discusses Azerbaijan, Armenia Leaderships About Nagorno-Karabakh

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Nov 28 (KUN) --- Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev and Armenia's Prime Minister, Nikol Pashinyan on Tuesday about the conflict that broke out between Azerbaijan and Armenia in Nagorno-Karabakh region.

The American foreign ministry stated Blinken welcomed, during a call-conversation, "Aliyev's commitment to conclude a durable and dignified peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia the Secretary recognized the suffering that this long-standing conflict has caused Azerbaijanis and Armenians alike and underscored the benefits that peace would bring to everyone in the region"

Blinken also discussed in a similar conversation with Pashinyan "US support for efforts to reach a durable and dignified peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The Secretary reaffirmed the United States' ongoing support for Armenia's sovereignty and territorial integrity"

Azerbaijan restored the power to control Nagorno-Karabakh after a long-standing conflict between the two countries for the reign by a swift military operation.

The two countries got into a long-standing conflict for the reign that caused a bloody skirmishes or clashes, even international intermediaries and endeavors could not end the conflict. (end)

