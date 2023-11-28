US State Sec. To Start Tour Belgium, UAE And The West Bank

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Nov 28 (KUNA) -- US Secretary of State Antony Blinken would start a foreign tour to Belgium, North Macedonia, the occupied territories and the UAE on Tuesday that would continue until December 2nd, the US State Department said.

Mathew Miller, the State Department spokesperson, said in a news conference in Belgium that Secretary Blinken will attend the NATO Foreign Ministers Meeting, including the first foreign ministers meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council.

Miller added that in this meeting, Washington will focus on "NATO's steadfast commitment to Ukraine in its fight against Russia's aggression, emphasize our support for democracy and regional stability in the Western Balkans and discuss priorities for the Washington Summit in July 2024."

During his visit to North Macedonia, the Secretary of State and his OSCE (the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe) counterparts will ensure the United States' commitment to the OSCE and its mission of promoting security, stability, and cooperation among states, with a particular emphasis on human rights and peaceful resolution of disputes, the spokesperson explained.

Secretary Blinken will also highlight the pivotal role played by the OSCE in advancing comprehensive security across the region and thank North Macedonia for its leadership role.

In regards of his visit to the West Bank and the occupied territories, the spokesperson said, "Secretary Blinken will discuss Israel's right to defend itself consistent with international humanitarian law, as well as continued efforts to secure the release of remaining hostages, protect civilians' life during Israel's operations in Gaza and accelerate humanitarian assistance to civilians in Gaza."

The Secretary will also discuss the principles he outlined in Tokyo on November 8, tangible steps to further the creation of a future Palestinian state, and the need to prevent the conflict from widening.

He also noted that Secretary Blinken will conclude his tour by visiting Dubai to attend the UN Climate Conference, COP28, where he will engage leaders on the need to continue global action to address the climate crisis. (end)

