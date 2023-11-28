N. Korea Claims Spy Satellite Took Photos Of White House -- Pentagon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Nov 28 (KUNA) -- North Korea said Tuesday its military spy satellite has taken detailed photos of the White House, the Pentagon and nuclear aircraft carriers at a US naval base, according to state media.

Leader Kim Jong-un received an operations report from the Pyongyang General Control Center of the National Aerospace Technology Administration (NATA) on Monday and Tuesday, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.

Kim viewed "in detail satellite photos" of the White House and the Pentagon taken at 11:36 p.m. Monday, the report said.

The spy satellite also photographed the Norfolk Naval Station, the Newport News Dockyard and an airfield of Virginia at 11:35 p.m. Monday, it said, adding that four US Navy nuclear carriers and one British aircraft carrier were spotted in the photos. However, the North has not published any of the images.

"Expressing great satisfaction at the successful preparations for the operation of the reconnaissance satellite "Malligyong-1" before the start of its official mission, he highly appreciated the NATA once again," the report said.

The KCNA also said the "fine-tuning" process on the satellite is under way and is one or two days ahead of schedule.

Pyongyang launched a military reconnaissance satellite last Tuesday, and vowed to conduct more launches "in a short span of time." (end)

mk











MENAFN28112023000071011013ID1107495006