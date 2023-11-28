Europe's Rising Tide Of Immigration Hysteria

(MENAFN- Asia Times) In The Netherlands, a formerly fringe far-right party wins more seats in the
Dutch general election
than any other political group.
In Dublin, a knife attack outside a school triggers
rioting and looting
by right-wing thugs.
In the UK, the latest YouGov poll reveals
rising support
for the right-wing Reform Party.
The common theme in each of these recent news stories is immigration, a topic that has risen to the top of political agendas across Europe, threatening to transform liberal democracies into illiberal bastions of intolerance.
Make no mistake. This isn't about“illegal” immigration. It is about racism, pure and simple.
For instance, it suits the UK government to make an issue out of“stopping the boats” crossing the English Channel. But the
numbers involved
are tiny compared with the number of migrants
coming to the UK legally , to work as doctors, nurses and care-home assistants, or to study as students.
And even those students are coming under fire.
The UK is seeing a
record number of people
coming from overseas to study.
Worth millions of pounds to universities, which charge foreign students far higher fees than their British counterparts, they
contribute significantly
to the nation's gross domestic product.
Some stay on in the country after completing their course. If they do, it's because they've got a job and are paying taxes to the Treasury.
Regardless, right-wing politicians are now demanding that such students should not be allowed to
bring family
to live with them.
