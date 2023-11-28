FIFA in debt to Russian football clubs

(MENAFN) In a brewing financial dispute, FIFA, the global governing body for football, is reportedly withholding over USD1 million in compensatory payments owed to Russian football clubs in connection with the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The decision stems from sanctions imposed on the Russian Football Union (RFU) in the aftermath of Moscow's military operation in Ukraine that commenced in February 2022, leading to the suspension of Russian national teams and clubs from major football competitions organized by FIFA and UEFA.



Maxim Mitrofanov, the Secretary General of the RFU, disclosed on Sunday that the compensatory payments earmarked for Russian teams are being withheld by FIFA due to the ongoing sanctions. These sanctions, imposed by both FIFA and UEFA, have cast a shadow over Russian football, affecting its participation in international competitions and, now, obstructing the financial benefits tied to its involvement in the 2022 World Cup.



The impact of the sanctions extends to Russian Premier League sides, which would otherwise be eligible to receive compensation for the participation of their players in the Qatar tournament. FIFA had previously announced plans to disburse a total of USD209 million to clubs worldwide whose players took part in the unconventional World Cup held in November to avoid extreme heat in Doha. However, the sanctions have hindered the flow of these funds to Russian clubs.



Mitrofanov expressed the current financial impasse, stating, "For now, money for the participation of players in the 2022 World Cup is blocked. FIFA is not sending this money due to the fact that our clubs are under sanctions."



The situation highlights the far-reaching consequences of geopolitical events on the world of sports, where financial transactions and compensations become entangled in broader diplomatic and political disputes. As FIFA and Russian football clubs grapple with the financial fallout, questions arise about the potential resolution of the standoff and the broader implications for international sports organizations navigating geopolitical tensions.



This episode also underscores the challenges faced by athletes and sports entities caught in the crossfire of geopolitical conflicts, with financial ramifications further complicating an already complex landscape. The unfolding events serve as a reminder of the interconnectedness of sports and global politics, with financial considerations becoming a central battleground in this clash between sporting and geopolitical interests.





MENAFN28112023000045015687ID1107494554