Netanyahu willing to extend ceasefire with Hamas

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has indicated a willingness to prolong the current ceasefire with Hamas, offering a glimmer of hope for continued peace in the region. However, his message came with a stern warning, asserting that West Jerusalem is prepared to resume military operations once the truce concludes. The four-day ceasefire, initially brokered to ease tensions, has received tentative support from both sides.



In a video statement released on Sunday, Netanyahu shared insights into discussions with United States President Joe Biden, emphasizing the release of hostages held in Gaza as a pivotal aspect of the recent agreement with Hamas. Expressing the nation's collective sentiment, Netanyahu remarked, "I am moved to the depths of my heart, the entire nation is, when we see families reunited," referring to the successful repatriation of another group of hostages from the Palestinian enclave.



Netanyahu's commitment to extending the ceasefire is conditional on reciprocal actions from Hamas. He proposed that for each additional day of the truce, Hamas should release ten hostages. This proposal aims to build on the positive momentum generated by the current ceasefire and foster a more extended period of calm between the two parties.



However, underlying Netanyahu's conciliatory tone is a clear message of resolve. He conveyed to President Biden that once the outlined period of calm concludes, Israel intends to pursue its objectives with full force. These objectives include the elimination of Hamas, ensuring Gaza undergoes lasting transformation, and the release of all hostages.



Hamas, for its part, has signaled support for the idea of extending the ceasefire. The group had seized approximately 240 hostages, including many foreigners, during a surprise attack on Israel on October 7. Recent Qatari-brokered talks resulted in an agreement last week, with Hamas committing to releasing 50 hostages held in Gaza in exchange for the staged release of 150 Palestinians. The truce also facilitated the entry of hundreds of trucks loaded with humanitarian aid into the besieged enclave.



As the delicate negotiations continue, the region remains on edge, with the potential for either an extended period of calm or a resumption of hostilities hanging in the balance. The dynamics of hostage releases and the broader objectives outlined by Netanyahu add layers of complexity to the ongoing peace talks. International observers closely monitor these developments, recognizing the significance of each party's commitments in determining the trajectory of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.





