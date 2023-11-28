Gold rate forecast registers record high

(MENAFN) In a bold projection, financial analysts are anticipating that gold prices could soon soar to an unprecedented USD2,500 per ounce, propelled by a surge in safe-haven investor demand amidst escalating global uncertainty and geopolitical tensions. Over the past few weeks, futures have seen a remarkable 3 percent increase, briefly surpassing the psychologically significant USD2,000 per ounce threshold on Tuesday.



Mark Newton, a technical analyst at research firm Fundstrat, highlighted this positive momentum in a note seen by Business Insider. He noted that the recent rise marked the highest daily close of the month, emphasizing that any move above USD2,006.37 per ounce this week could lead to the highest weekly close since the spring.



Newton expressed optimism about the technical indicators, suggesting that gold has initiated its push towards new all-time highs. He specifically pointed out that a breach past USD2,009.41 per ounce could pave the way for gold entering the USD2,060-2,080 range. Beyond that, he identified USD2,080 as a critical resistance level, stating that surpassing it would signal a "definite technical breakout." According to Newton, such a breakout could rapidly propel gold even higher, with his technical target set at an impressive USD2,500 per ounce.



While Newton clarified that his timeline for reaching the USD2,500 target is not necessarily by year-end but rather an "intermediate target," the factors driving this bullish outlook include falling real interest rates, rising economic cycles, and ongoing geopolitical conflicts. He expressed confidence in the appeal of long positions in precious metals given these prevailing conditions.



The rally in bullion prices gained momentum following the October 7 attack by the Palestinian armed group Hamas on Israel. Analysts and traders anticipate that the persistent escalation and uncertainty in the Middle East will continue to be a significant driver for the upward trajectory of gold prices. As investors seek refuge in safe-haven assets, gold appears to be positioned for a historic surge, potentially reaching levels never seen before in the precious metal market.







