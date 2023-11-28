Join A Huge Musical Christmas Celebration - Musicians From London And Across The UK Called To Perform

(MENAFN- Pressat) There is still time for musicians from London and across the UK to join one of the season's biggest outdoor Christmas performances. The Big Christmas Wind Orchestra and Choir takes place on Sunday December 10th in Kings Cross and everyone is invited to participate and join the enormous celebration of carols and festive music.

Anyone can come and perform with their wind, brass or percussion instruments, or even simply bring their voices to join our choir. Carols from O Come All Ye Faithful to Hark the Herald Angels Sing will be featured, alongside some Christmas pop classics and orchestral favourites. There is something on the programme for everyone, all hand selected for the event with parts to suit all ability levels.

The performance will be held in Coal Drops Yard at Kings Cross, a stunning festive backdrop among the Christmas markets, shops and restaurants and plenty of Christmas activities. With hundreds of musicians already registered to form the enormous ensemble by the side of the huge Christmas tree, festive musical fun is guaranteed.

Event co-ordinator Adam Funnell said "our Christmas events a highlight of the festive season for many performers, with well known carols and music performed at an unbelievable scale. It's also a perfect way to get into music making as a group without diving into a commitment. We'll be playing and singing everyone's favourite carols and well known festive music to inspire everyone into music making".

The event is now in its 12th year and has steadily grown from just a handful of friends to three hundred or more musicians from across the UK and even visitors from around the world. Led by expert musical director Matthew Hardy, the Big Christmas Wind Orchestra and Choir always has place for more performers to join in, with no rehearsal or experience required.

Anyone wishing to perform must register online via bigchristmaswindorchestra so that they can be sent sheet music in advance of the day. They can then join the event from 1pm on December 10th, and perform all afternoon. There is no cost at all to participate, thanks to generous support from Arts Council England. Audience are also very welcome to come and watch, or even sing along!