Ukrainian Special Operations Forces Adjust HIMARS Strike On Enemy Giatsint In Kupiansk Direction

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Soldiers of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine adjusted HIMARS fire at a self-propelled artillery unit of the Russian invaders in the Kupiansk direction.

The Special Operations Forces Command reported this on Facebook and posted a video, Ukrinform reported.

"Operators of the 3rd Special Operations Forces Regiment discovered the position of the 2C5 Giatsint-S self-propelled artillery system in the Kupiansk direction, and the special forces conducted additional reconnaissance activities and adjusted the HIMARS fire of the Defense Forces unit," the statement said.

Over 1,000 trucks stuck at Shehyni due to

As a result, there was minus one enemy artillery unit, the Ukrainian Armed Forces noted.

As reported, in the Lyman direction, snipers of the Special Operations Forces eliminated 10 Russian invaders over the past day.