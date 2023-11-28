Bukovyna: Organizer Of Scheme For Evaders Caught Red-Handed

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Chernivtsi region, border guards exposed a local resident who organized illegal transportation across the state border.

This is stated in the message of the State Border Guard Service, Ukrinform reported.

At night, border guards of the Chernivtsi detachment, together with officers of the Security Service of Ukraine and the National Police, with the force support of the DozoR special unit, stopped a car near the border after a short pursuit.

As noted, the security forces acted within the framework of criminal proceedings under the procedural guidance of the Chernivtsi Regional Prosecutor's Office.

The car was driven by a local resident, the organizer of the illegal transportation of persons across the state border. Inside the car were two men of military age, residents of the Mykolaiv and Zaporizhzhia regions. Each of them paid the organizer 5 thousand euros for the opportunity to get to Romania bypassing checkpoints.

The main person involved in the criminal case was detained by border guards. He faces up to nine years in prison for organizing the scheme of illegal transportation of people across the state border.

Administrative offenses were drawn up against the other detainees.

As reported, the number of violations of the state border of Ukraine has decreased due to difficult weather conditions.