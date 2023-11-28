Kazakhstan's Qazaqgaz Fully Feeds Another District In Turkestan Region With Gas

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 28. KazTransGas
Aimak JSC (a subsidiary of Kazakhstan's national company QazaqGaz)
has connected the settlements of Kaskasu, Upper Kaskasu, Keregetas,
and Kenesaryk of the Tolebi district in the Turkestan region to
natural gas,Trend reports.
The implementation of this project will ensure that all
settlements in the Tolebi district are supplied with natural
gas.
The district currently has 122,732 inhabitants living in 55
villages. Until date, natural gas was given to 51 villages,
accounting for 92.7 percent of the settlements in the Tolebi
district.
An extra 1,021 households in the district will now be linked to
natural gas, bringing the district's total gas coverage to 100
percent.
The length of gas pipelines to populated areas is 65.69 km, with
3 gas control points and 687 gas control cabinets installed.
Connection points for settlements will be served by the Zertas
automatic gas distribution station with a capacity of 35,000
m3/h.
Today, in the Turkestan region, work is underway to repair the
administrative buildings of 12 gas facilities. The work is
scheduled to be completed by the end of 2023.
In general, at the end of 2022, the level of gas supply to
Kazakhstan was 59 percent. 142 gas projects worth 96.1 billion
tenge (about 201.4 million) were implemented in the regions, which
made it possible to provide access to natural gas to 285,000
citizens in 107 rural settlements.
In 2023, it is planned to increase the share of gas supply to
the population to 60 percent with the implementation of 86 projects
for a total budget investment of 74 billion tenge (about $155.1
million).
This will provide gas supplies to 167,000 citizens in 56 rural
settlements. As a result, 11.4 million citizens of the republic
will have access to gas.
